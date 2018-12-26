Could Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BPTH) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Bio-Path Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$3.1m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BPTH.

NasdaqCM:BPTH Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bio-Path Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bio-Path Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.4% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Bio-Path Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:BPTH Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

It would appear that 7.1% of Bio-Path Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Bio-Path Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.