Could The Blackheath Resources Inc. (CVE:BHR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Blackheath Resources Inc. (CVE:BHR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of CA$779k, Blackheath Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BHR.

TSXV:BHR Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blackheath Resources?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Blackheath Resources's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSXV:BHR Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Blackheath Resources. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Blackheath Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.