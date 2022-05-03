Could The Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Blackstone Minerals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$167m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Blackstone Minerals.

See our latest analysis for Blackstone Minerals

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blackstone Minerals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Blackstone Minerals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Blackstone Minerals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Blackstone Minerals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Fidelity International Ltd with 9.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.5% and 5.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Scott Williamson directly holds 1.7% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 19 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Blackstone Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Blackstone Minerals Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$167m, and insiders have AU$13m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of Blackstone Minerals. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.6%, of the Blackstone Minerals stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.1% of the Blackstone Minerals shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Blackstone Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Blackstone Minerals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Using Too Much Debt?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Earnings grew faster than the favorable 78% return delivered to Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shareholders over the last year

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...

  • U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing with Amazon labor leader

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on Amazon.com Inc's labor practices with a key union organizer after the panel's chair urged the White House to end federal government contracts with the retail giant over accusations of "anti-union activity." Senator Bernie Sanders said the panel will hear from Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, as well as International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien and Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First. Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos has also been invited to testify but it is unclear if he will take part.

  • Here's What Pointerra Limited's (ASX:3DP) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Pointerra Limited ( ASX:3DP ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Police: Can you identify this bank robbery suspect?

    Tacoma police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

  • Sophie Turner Cradles Baby Bump And Stuns At Met Gala 2022 With Joe Jonas

    The “Game of Thrones” star and husband Joe Jonas stepped out on Monday for the Met Gala and the two couldn’t help but keep a loving hand on Sophie’s baby bump. This is the latest major red carpet that the pair have stepped out on since news broke that they were expecting.

  • Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey Among Bitcoin Heavyweights Defending Mining in Letter to EPA

    Bitcoin mining sites are no different than data centers operated by mega-cap tech firms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, the authors wrote.

  • Police search for robbery suspect in Highlandtown

    Police search for robbery suspect in Highlandtown

  • With Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meeting Back in Person, Buffett Cracks Jokes and Explains His Latest Investments

    The Berkshire CEO and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told shareholders why they put billions to work buying stocks, including Chevron and Activision Blizzard: "We found some things we preferred owning to Treasury bills.”

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Amber Heard Legal Team Shifts Tactics As Actress Prepares To Testify; Johnny Depp Had $22.5M ‘Pirates 6’ Deal, Manager Claims

    EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard will now be the second witness for the defense as her team shifts tactics in the $50 million defamation trial with Johnny Depp. The Aquaman star had been set as the opening witness in the defense case, as Deadline exclusively revealed last week. However, as is not unusual in such trials, events […]

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in Speech to KyivDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapJapanese institutio

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]