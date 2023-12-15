Could Blue Alert have saved the life of mother killed in Austin shootings? Family says yes

At a home in South Austin, an 18-month-old boy cries out, "Mommy! Mommy! Mommy! Mommy!" after seeing her picture. It's now the only way he will be able to see his mother.

The boy's mother, 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman, was killed last week while pushing him in a stroller outside a home the young family had moved into just two days prior.

"He was very, very close to my wife," said Ishraq Islam, the husband of the late Rahman. "He spent every minute with her. ... We're lucky he's only 18 months so he doesn't fully understand what's going on."

Rahman was fatally shot Dec. 5 as part of a string of shootings that started in Bexar County and ended in Austin. Police said Shane James Jr. killed six people and injured three, including two police officers.

The body of Sabrina Rahman is carried out of Masjid Khadijah at her funeral on Dec. 8. Rahman, 24, was one of the six people killed in the Dec. 5 shooting rampage.

Racked by grief, members of Rahman's family are asking for something to change, as they believe some type of emergency alert sent by law enforcement would have saved her life.

"We don't want this to happen again," said Ibsan Islam, Rahman's brother-in-law. "This was one of those situations that was avoidable."

Loved ones seek change in alert system

Family members told the American-Statesman they are upset by the lack of an alert being issued, specifically a Blue Alert, which warns the public when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured.

Many community members asked the same thing after a police sergeant with the Austin Independent School District was shot and injured a little more than an hour before police said James drove to the South Austin neighborhood where he killed Rahman and 32-year-old Emmanuel Pop Ba.

"If we knew about this, that there was somebody on the loose, who has been shooting officers at a high school in Austin, we wouldn't have our wives out with kids at this time of the day," Ibsan Islam said. "This could have been preventable."

More: Why Austin police say they did not send an active shooter alert during shooting rampage

Imam Jo Bradford, right, consoles Ishraq Islam at the funeral for Islam's wife, Sabrina Rahman. Islam and Rahman married in 2020 and moved to Austin last year.

In Tuesday's nearly hourlong press briefing, the Austin Police Department said efforts to alert the public were hampered by discrepancies in James' reported physical appearance and because he used three different vehicles during the day.

To send a Blue Alert, the Texas Department of Public Safety requires certain criteria, including that a description of the suspect's vehicle or its tag information be available to the public.

"At the time of the initial incident, there was no indication that there was an ongoing threat to the public, and, as stated, it wasn't until hours later that we were able to tie that same suspect to that incident," interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said Tuesday.

Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson speaks at a news conference Tuesday. Henderson said the Austin Police Department has met with Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Austin school district Police Chief Wayne Sneed to begin collaborating on how messaging is coordinated and released during incidents like the Dec. 5 shootings.

Investigators received multiple different descriptions of the vehicle used in the shooting at the high school, Detective Brandon Solis said Tuesday. It wasn't until they received security footage from the Austin school district that police figured out that James was driving a Nissan Versa.

Henderson said that since Dec. 5, the Austin Police Department has met with Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Austin school district Police Chief Wayne Sneed to begin collaborating on how messaging is coordinated and released during these types of incidents.

Ibsan Islam said the family is thankful to Austin police for apprehending James, but that something needs to be done to improve the growing city's public safety systems.

"We need help looking into this and coming up with a solution quick and implementing it right away," Ibsan Islam said, "because you don't want another loss like this."

Austin was a 'fresh start'

Ishraq Islam and Rahman married in 2020, but they'd known each other for years, as their families are close.

The two are originally from Montreal and lived in Vancouver before moving to Austin last year, Ishraq Islam said.

Facebook posts by Rahman tell the story of their moving to Texas. Pictures of the family sitting in bluebonnets, a photo of Rahman sitting outside on San Antonio's River Walk and videos of them doing regular day-to-day activities, such as visiting the County Line barbecue restaurant, show a young, happy and loving family.

A photograph shows Sabrina Rahman with her son Ibrahim Islam.

Her last post was a picture of herself and her son in a pumpkin patch on Oct. 8, with the message, "My little pumpkin."

Austin was supposed to be a "fresh start" for the Islam brothers and their families after Ishraq and Ibsan Islam's younger brother died two years ago. Both said they don't regret moving to Austin and intend to stay, but they are in the process of moving out of the house on Shadywood Drive.

"It's just going to be a little too difficult to walk through this driveway every day," Ishraq Islam said. "We love this neighborhood. We would love to stay here, but it's just going to be too tough."

'She's a hero'

Rahman's funeral took place three days after her death during a worship session at Masjid Khadijah, with members of the community attending to pray and offer support to the family.

"When tragedies happen to us, the biggest question we have is, 'Why?'" Sheikh Joe Bradford said during the sermon. "Perhaps the closure is not in the 'why' ... but in what that means to us now and in the future and in the afterlife. ... Loss of a family member can never be wiped away from a sermon or asking these questions. ... (The) real way is to feel."

Sabrina Rahman is shown with her husband, Ishraq Islam, and their son, Ibrahim Islam.

Surveillance footage observed by police shows that Rahman left her home with Emmanuel Pop Ba, who was a family friend who helped them move into the home, just before noon. At that point, James is seen walking up the other side of the street, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.

James then approached Pop Ba, shot and killed him, and then stole his car, police said.

Rahman can then be seen running and pushing her stroller up the street and hiding on a nearby neighbor's porch. James can be seen traveling up the street at a high rate of speed in Pop Ba's vehicle, before stopping suddenly, exiting the vehicle and going up to the porch where Rahman was hiding, according to the affidavit. Police found Rahman with a gunshot wound on the porch.

Ibsan Islam said Rahman had barricaded her child with chairs found on the front porch. A neighbor heard the crying boy and, once they found him, took him away from the dangerous situation.

James "did not see the baby," Ibsan Islam said. "So the last act of Sabrina was she saved my nephew. She's a hero."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Family of woman killed in Austin shootings seeks change in alert system