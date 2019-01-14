Could The Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited (HKG:1008) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited (HKG:1008) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.4b, Brilliant Circle Holdings International is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1008.

SEHK:1008 Ownership Summary January 14th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brilliant Circle Holdings International?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Brilliant Circle Holdings International is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:1008 Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Brilliant Circle Holdings International. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Brilliant Circle Holdings International

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.