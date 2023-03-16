Could this budget really add more teachers to Weymouth schools?

WEYMOUTH − In what officials warn will be a tricky budget year, the school department hopes to add 96 full-time employees next school year, including assistant principals, teachers and support positions.

The school department is proposing a fiscal 2024 budget of about $84 million, an increase of 3.54% from this year's budget of $81.2 million. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

Assistant School Superintendent Brian Smith told the school committee at a recent meeting that the school department this year is again using zero-based budgeting, which means starting budgets at zero and reevaluating how much money each school and department needs. Budgets are then built around what is needed for the upcoming period.

'Ecstatic that it’s done':Weymouth teachers, administrators reach contract deal

"We feel it's a best practice," he said. "As new administrators come in and are managing their cost centers, it's a good opportunity for them to dig into their budgets and review budgets as they inherited them."

Smith said Chapter 70 aid, or state funding for schools, is expected to increase only about $128,000, or .15%, of the current budget.

"We are truly dependent on the local appropriation for education," Smith said.

A Weymouth school bus travels along Commercial Street.

The school department's needs list includes 96 positions, including assistant principals, department heads, instructional coaches, teachers and support staff. The total cost would be $5.1 million.

Smith said the district can likely fund 33 positions with money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and other budget savings. Staffing accounts for about 90% of the school budget, Smith said.

Mayor Robert Hedlund's chief of staff, Ted Langill, said it's "challenging" to find new revenue as he works on the fiscal 2024 budget.

'More comfortable and pleasant': Traffic study aims to improve Jackson Square in Weymouth

"It's a tight revenue year and I'm working hard trying to find it," Langill said. "It's probably going to be the most creative of my eight budgets so far."

Story continues

He said the proposed school budget is a "reasonable request," and he's hoping the Legislature will change the Chapter 70 funding projections.

School committee Chair John Sullivan pointed out that the town is up against inflation as well as Proposition 2½, which is a state law that prevents communities from raising the total amount collected in property taxes by more than 2.5% over what was collected in the previous year without voter approval.

"Over the last 40 years, inflation before this year was averaging 2.7% a year for all of those years, and I think we understand what compound interest does, and municipalities have not been able to increase taxes at the same rate," Sullivan said. "We're in a tough spot."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth schools seek increase for budget that would add staff