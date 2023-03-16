Could this budget really add more teachers to Weymouth schools?

Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
·2 min read

WEYMOUTH − In what officials warn will be a tricky budget year, the school department hopes to add 96 full-time employees next school year, including assistant principals, teachers and support positions.

The school department is proposing a fiscal 2024 budget of about $84 million, an increase of 3.54% from this year's budget of $81.2 million. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

Assistant School Superintendent Brian Smith told the school committee at a recent meeting that the school department this year is again using zero-based budgeting, which means starting budgets at zero and reevaluating how much money each school and department needs. Budgets are then built around what is needed for the upcoming period.

'Ecstatic that it’s done':Weymouth teachers, administrators reach contract deal

"We feel it's a best practice," he said. "As new administrators come in and are managing their cost centers, it's a good opportunity for them to dig into their budgets and review budgets as they inherited them."

Smith said Chapter 70 aid, or state funding for schools, is expected to increase only about $128,000, or .15%, of the current budget.

"We are truly dependent on the local appropriation for education," Smith said.

A Weymouth school bus travels along Commercial Street.
A Weymouth school bus travels along Commercial Street.

The school department's needs list includes 96 positions, including assistant principals, department heads, instructional coaches, teachers and support staff. The total cost would be $5.1 million.

Smith said the district can likely fund 33 positions with money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and other budget savings. Staffing accounts for about 90% of the school budget, Smith said.

Mayor Robert Hedlund's chief of staff, Ted Langill, said it's "challenging" to find new revenue as he works on the fiscal 2024 budget.

'More comfortable and pleasant': Traffic study aims to improve Jackson Square in Weymouth

"It's a tight revenue year and I'm working hard trying to find it," Langill said. "It's probably going to be the most creative of my eight budgets so far."

He said the proposed school budget is a "reasonable request," and he's hoping the Legislature will change the Chapter 70 funding projections.

School committee Chair John Sullivan pointed out that the town is up against inflation as well as Proposition 2½, which is a state law that prevents communities from raising the total amount collected in property taxes by more than 2.5% over what was collected in the previous year without voter approval.

"Over the last 40 years, inflation before this year was averaging 2.7% a year for all of those years, and I think we understand what compound interest does, and municipalities have not been able to increase taxes at the same rate," Sullivan said. "We're in a tough spot."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth schools seek increase for budget that would add staff

Recommended Stories

  • Pebble Hill Classic honors polo pioneer Pansy Poe at all-women tournament

    She played on men’s teams against men and was a powerful player, earning a handicap rating of “1”, before it was discovered that she was a woman.

  • Guolian wins auction for Minsheng Securities after creditors seize asset from debt-stricken developer Oceanwide group

    Guolian Securities, an investment banking group listed in Hong Kong, has bought a 30.3 per cent stake in Minsheng Securities for 9.1 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) through an online auction, after creditors seized the asset to recover debt owed by its distressed parent Oceanwide Holdings. The company outbid rivals including Soochow Securities and Zheshang Securities after a 162-round of bidding war for the block of shares. It was transacted on JD.com's auction platform, with a reserve price of ab

  • John Lewis issues job cuts warning as losses balloon

    The owner of John Lewis has warned of job cuts and scrapped its staff bonus after losses ballooned to more than £230m.

  • MLOps platform Seldon raises £20M Series B to improve the productions of AI models

    What are its implications for society, not just business? The inherent bias within AI applications — remember, it’s not just how the algorithm is built and by whom, it’s also about how the model itself is built — means we should be treading carefully in this brave new AI wold. After all, there have been very public examples of political and gender bias exhibited by AI platforms.

  • Perspective: Religious intolerance is taking new forms

    The acceptable limits of religious beliefs aren’t only being tested at the Supreme Court, but in skirmishes across the U.S., including Vermont and Illinois.

  • Cocaine production reaches record levels as new trafficking hubs emerge

    After Covid lockdowns hit both demand and supply, production is at record levels, the UN says.

  • Eric Garcetti, the new US ambassador to India

    The US has not had an ambassador in India for two years even though the countries have strong ties.

  • USC 2024 target, four-star safety Aaron Flowers, names his top 10 schools

    The secondary is primary for #USC, and this recruit could certainly help out.

  • SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week sent ripples in startup ecosystems around the world, and it is emerging that millions of dollars held by African startups and venture capital funds at the bank were at stake, until the U.S. Federal Reserve acted to save the day. In the wake of the bank's collapse, founders in Africa have been forced to review their banking options to cushion their startups from such eventualities. Nala, a U.K.-based and Africa-focused mobile money transfer startup that managed to pull its funds out of SVB before it collapsed, told TechCrunch it’s exploring partnerships with new large corporate banks, while the Pan-African fund Future Africa, which suffered “minimal exposure” also hinted that it was keen on opening an account with a global banking institution.

  • China Regulators Gather Feedback, Plan Talks on Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators including the central bank are soliciting feedback from market participants after the sudden suspension of commonly used bond price feeds this week, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Tra

  • Ex-superintendent was shortlisted to be fired. Then Ki-Be parents, teachers packed the meeting

    “The staff and community are not stupid. This is not the cost of diesel and milk going up.”

  • Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) grilled Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), about Social Security during a hearing Wednesday focused on President Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposal. In a tense line of questioning, Romney pressed Young about whether she knew of any cuts to the program proposed by lawmakers.…

  • Georgia grand jury heard another Trump call recording

    A special grand jury that investigated whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia heard a recording of the former president pushing a top state lawmaker to call a special session to overturn his loss in the state, according to a newspaper report. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that it spoke to five members of the special grand jury who said they heard a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston that had not previously been reported and has not been made public.

  • Border Patrol Says The Object Marjorie Taylor Greene Called ‘Explosive’ Was Ball Of Sand

    The agency's chief fact-checked the extremist lawmaker's claim that Border Patrol found a bomb planted by "the Cartel" near the southern border.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian aggression approaching point at which it could burst

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ukraine's partners following the 10th Ramstein-format meeting and said that Russian aggression is approaching the point at which it could burst. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Another meeting has been held in the Ramstein format, the tenth one.

  • Why Vietnam doesn't want to claim Ke Huy Quan

    The actor has openly acknowledged his Vietnamese roots but the reaction to his historic win has been muted.

  • Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could dip to 3%

    Benefit checks, adjusted each year for inflation, could see their smallest increase since 2020, a senior citizen's group says.

  • American egg prices are sending a signal to the Federal Reserve

    The average prices that US companies paid for goods and services decreased by 0.1% from January to February, according to new producer price index data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The decrease was led by the cost of goods falling 0.2%, while the price of services fell by 0.1%.

  • Kentucky middle school principal arrested first day on the job

    A Kentucky middle school principal, Leroy Littles Sr., was arrested on his first day on the job Monday, officials said.

  • Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,0