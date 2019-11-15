Could Caeneus Minerals Ltd's (ASX:CAD) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Caeneus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CAD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Caeneus Minerals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$3.5m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CAD.

Check out our latest analysis for Caeneus Minerals

ASX:CAD Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caeneus Minerals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Caeneus Minerals, for yourself, below.

ASX:CAD Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Caeneus Minerals. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Caeneus Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.