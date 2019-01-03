Could cancer be detected in the breath? Cancer Research UK launches major trial to find out

Cancer could soon be picked up through a simple breath test, after researchers launched a clinical trial to see if molecules in the mouth could identify disease.

In tests run by Cancer Research UK, breath samples from 1,500 people will be collected in the hope that odorous molecules called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can be detected.

All cells produce VOCs through their normal day-to-day operation, but if their metabolism changes, such as in cancer, they release a different pattern.

If the trial is successful, it would mean that cancer could be spotted quickly before it has spread, when it is easier to treat and when chances of survival are greatest.

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, lead trial investigator at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre, said: “We urgently need to develop new tools, like this breath test, which could help to detect and diagnose cancer earlier, giving patients the best chance of surviving their disease.

“Through this clinical trial we hope to find signatures in breath needed to detect cancers earlier – it’s the crucial next step in developing this technology.”

The breath biopsy test has been developed by Cambridge based biotech firm Owlstone Medical and is the first that works for multiple cancer types, paving the way for a universal breath test which could be quickly administered by a GP.

The trial will start with patients with suspected oesophageal and stomach cancers and then expand to prostate, kidney, bladder, liver and pancreatic cancers in the coming months.

The trial is recruiting patients to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge who have been referred from their GP with these specific types of suspected cancer.

They will be given the breath test prior to other diagnostic tests. Patients will breathe into the test for 10 minutes to collect a sample, which will then be processed in Owlstone Medical’s Breath Biopsy laboratory in Cambridge, UK.

Rebecca Coldrick, 54 from Cambridge, was one of the first to sign up to take part in the trial.

She was diagnosed in her early 30s with Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition where the cells lining the oesophagus are abnormal, which can be an early warning sign of cancer.

Currently Mrs Coldrick needs an invasive endoscopy to check for disease every two years, but if the new breath test is successful she would no longer have to undergo the procedure

She added: “Initially, I thought I might feel a bit claustrophobic wearing the mask, but I didn’t at all. I think the more research done to monitor conditions like mine and the kinder the detection tests developed, the better.”

More than 350,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Britain, but nearly half are picked up at a late stage when survival is poor.

For diseases like oesophageal cancer only 12 per cent of oesophageal cancer patients live for 10 years or more after diagnoses.

Dr David Crosby, head of early detection research at Cancer Research UK, said: “Technologies such as this breath test have the potential to revolutionise the way we detect and diagnose cancer in the future.

“Early detection research has faced an historic lack of funding and industry interest, and this work is a shining example of Cancer Research UK’s commitment to reverse that trend and drive vital progress in shifting cancer diagnosis towards earlier stages.”

Billy Boyle, co-founder and CEO at Owlstone Medical, added : “There is increasing potential for breath-based tests to aid diagnosis, sitting alongside blood and urine tests in an effort to help doctors detect and treat disease.

“The concept of providing a whole-body snapshot in a completely non-invasive way is very powerful and could reduce harm by sparing patients from more invasive tests that they don’t need.

“Our technology has proven to be extremely effective at detecting VOCs in the breath, and we are proud to be working with Cancer Research UK as we look to apply it towards the incredibly important area of detecting early-stage disease in a range of cancers in patients.”