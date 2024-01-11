Could a casino welcome you to Bartlesville? Here's what we know about Cherokee-owned land

Local resident Wally Byers faces uncertainty after his property lease was recently terminated on land where he sold sheds and portable buildings.

Interestingly, the termination of his lease coincides with a recent influx of activity on the property at the south end of U.S. 75.

The "Welcome to Bartlesville" sign sits just south of the 15-acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment purchased 15 acres of the land just north of the "Welcome to Bartlesville" sign along Bartlesville's main thoroughfare for $1.2 million in August 2022.

Out of curiosity at the time, Byers asked the tribe what their plans were.

"I pushed up on them trying to find out what they were going to do, and they said, oh, we're not going to tell you," he said.

Looking west toward the 15-acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property from U.S. 75.

But In December, Byers said he was told he had until January to find somewhere else to operate his businesses, leaving him scrambling for a new location.

“I've been there three years,” Byers said. "I have a pretty decent relationship with the Cherokee, and I even sold them a few buildings."

For Byers, the land ownership change didn't affect him until work crews and dumpsters began showing up recently.

"I see them every day," Byers said. "You should see some of the stuff they have been hauling out of there."

Workers fill dumpsters with debris and trash on the 15-acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property located along U.S. 75 south of town.

For his part, Byers heard the site will become a future hotel and casino for the Cherokee Nation.

“I don't speak for the Cherokee,” Byers said. "I've heard through my management that it's confirmed that's what they are doing."

The EE reached out to Cherokee Nation Entertainment for answers about what is going on with the property.

However, Travis Noland, director of communications and public relations for Cherokee Nation Entertainment, offered limited information.

“We have a crew at the property just doing some cleanup – picking up debris and trash,” Noland wrote in his emailed reply.

Additionally, when asked if the property would be developed into a casino, Noland didn't rule it out.

"We continue to evaluate the market opportunities for the property," Noland wrote. "We always look to invest in land throughout the Cherokee Nation’s reservation, especially when the land is positioned along a prominent commercial corridor."

The Cherokee Nation operates 10 casinos in Oklahoma, with the nearest to Bartlesville located in Ramona. According to county records, the Ramona casino is built on land that is not owned by the Cherokee Nation.

Workers fill dumpsters with debris and trash on the 15-acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property located along U.S. 75 south of town.

Isn’t gambling illegal in Bartlesville?

According to the Bartlesville City Charter, gambling is illegal within the city limits. But the 15-acre property in question falls under Washington County jurisdiction so the gambling ban doesn't affect that land.

Previously, the property adhered to City of Bartlesville zoning and building regulations under the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, a joint effort with Washington County to ensure property within three miles of city limits met Bartlesville zoning and building regulations.

However, since Washington County's withdrawal from that effort, Bartlesville holds no regulatory authority over the property, according to city officials.

Wally Byers' office located on the property he leases from Cherokee Nation Entertainment. He has been asked to find a new location for his business.

Wally Byers leases land along U.S. 75 from Cherokee Nation Entertainment for his business selling sheds and portable buildings

Muddy tire tracks lead further into the property where crews are cleaning debris and trash on the 15-acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property located along U.S. 75 south of town.

Looking east over the 15-acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property toward U.S. 75.

