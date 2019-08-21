Could The Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (HKG:1450) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (HKG:1450) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$175m, Century Sage Scientific Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1450.

See our latest analysis for Century Sage Scientific Holdings

SEHK:1450 Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Century Sage Scientific Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Century Sage Scientific Holdings, for yourself, below.

SEHK:1450 Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Century Sage Scientific Holdings. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Century Sage Scientific Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.