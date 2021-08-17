There Could Be A Chance Geneva Finance Limited's (NZSE:GFL) CEO Will Have Their Compensation Increased

The decent performance at Geneva Finance Limited (NZSE:GFL) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 24 August 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For David O'Connell Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Geneva Finance Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$51m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as NZ$528k for the year to March 2021. That's a slight decrease of 6.7% on the prior year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth NZ$528k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below NZ$285m, reported a median total CEO compensation of NZ$1.2m. In other words, Geneva Finance pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, David O'Connell also holds NZ$267k worth of Geneva Finance stock directly under their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary NZ$528k NZ$516k 100% Other - NZ$50k - Total Compensation NZ$528k NZ$566k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. At the company level, Geneva Finance pays David O'Connell solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Geneva Finance Limited's Growth Numbers

Geneva Finance Limited saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 21%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Geneva Finance Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 36% over three years, Geneva Finance Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Geneva Finance rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. While the company seems to be headed in the right direction performance-wise, there's always room for improvement. If it continues on the same road, shareholders might feel even more confident about their investment, and have little to no objections concerning CEO pay. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Geneva Finance (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

