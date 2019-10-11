Could Chelsea Clinton run for a New York House seat?

The internet was abuzz with speculation this week on whether Chelsea Clinton would throw her hat in the political ring after longtime Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that she would not seek re-election in 2020.

After all, rumors of Clinton, 39, being groomed for New York's 17th Congressional District, have long been circulating.

The district represents Rockland County and part of Westchester County, including Chappaqua, where her parents, former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, live.

In an interview with The Journal News/lohud.com last year, Chelsea Clinton said she would consider a political run under certain circumstances.

“I think if someone were to step down or retire and I thought I could do a good job and it matched my talents, I’d have to think if it’s the right choice for me,” she said.

While she didn’t have any immediate plans to run for office, she told the paper, it was something she thought about.

“If you care about what’s happening in the world, you have to care about running for and holding elected office,” she said. “I hope it’s a question that we ask ourselves.”

Chelsea Clinton's spokeswoman did not respond to an email this week about her plans, but whether she'll run is a question many are asking.

On Twitter, PopularismUpdates posted a side-by-side photo of Chelsea and Hillary Clinton (who recently caused a Twitter storm of her own with her “Don’t tempt me” response to President Donald Trump tweet urging her to run) tweeting: “Today Nita Lowey the Democratic representative for NY 17th Congressional District announced she is retiring. Chelsea Clinton has been speculated to run for this seat. America, it's not too late. Come 2020 we could have them BOTH in office at the same time.”

Today Nita Lowey the Democratic representative for NY 17th Congressional District announced she is retiring. Chelsea Clinton has been speculated to run for this seat.



America, it's not too late.



Come 2020 we could have them BOTH in office at the same time pic.twitter.com/6JRlBjCZIl







— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) October 10, 2019

Chelsea Clinton does not live in the district, but unlike her mother, who had to establish residency in New York when she ran for a Senate seat in 2000, she would not have to engage the services of a real estate agent any time soon.

Members of the House of Representatives are not required to live in the district they represent; they are required to be at least 25 years old, have been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, and live in the state they represent.

Chelsea Clinton lives in Manhattan with her husband and three children, but could easily relocate to the 17th District by moving next door to her parents in Chappaqua. The Clintons bought the neighboring 3,600-square-foot home at 33 Old House Lane for $1.16 million in August 2016.

Referring to reports it would be used as a getaway home for the couple's daughter and her family, Roni Jacobson, who has lived on Old House Lane since 1984, said when the Clintons bought the house: "It's a perfect house for (their daughter) Chelsea. Perfect mother-daughter situation. The neighbors are delighted for them."

'She can do whatever she wants'

What does Lowey, the first woman to lead the powerful House Appropriations Committee, think about a possible Clinton run?

"She can do whatever she wants. She’s an adult," said Lowey in an interview with The Journal News/lohud last November. "When I decide to retire, I am sure the list will be very long (of people interested in the seat).”