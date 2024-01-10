Could Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s workload increase after big game in Week 18?

Last weekend’s game was largely about resting starters for the Chiefs. They may have found an impact player in the process.

With 77 yards on six receptions against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mecole Hardman delivered a performance solid enough to wonder if he should get more snaps during the playoffs.

“It was good to see him kind of get back into the swing of things and have a few consistent snaps in there,” head coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll work him in for sure, but that didn’t hurt him at all.”

The opportunity might be there as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Miami Dolphins in a Wild Card game on Saturday at Arrowhead.

Wide receiver hasn’t been a position group of strength this season beyond rookie Rashee Rice. Drops, injuries and other issues have contributed to making this, in some statistical ways, the worst of Patrick Mahomes’ six seasons.

Mostly because of a pair of injuries, it had been nearly 1 1/2 years since Hardman had a game to match last weekend’s.

An abdominal injury so serious that he couldn’t walk for 10 days cost him the second half of last season. Hardman returned in time for the AFC title game, only to tear his groin.

He signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets but was traded back to Kansas City in October for a seventh-round draft pick.

A reunited Hardman was easing his way into the rotation, logging eight receptions for 41 yards over four games, when another setback hit, a thumb injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 that required surgery.

The game against the Chargers was his first one since then, and Hardman made the most of it. He joined quarterback Blaine Gabbert and guard Nick Allegretti in playing all 58 offensive snaps. The highlight: a 37-yard reception that was the game’s longest play.

“It felt great to get back out there,” Hardman said. “I played every play, and that was perfectly fine. It’s been a minute since I’ve been on the field that long.”

Hardman, a second-round pick in 2019, has always been a big-play threat. His second NFL touchdown reception covered 83 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on a go route from the slot. Later that season, he returned a 104-yard kickoff. Hardman has three career rushing touchdowns, including one in the playoffs.

His best season came in 2021 when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards. The Chiefs don’t have a wide receiver on the roster who’s had a more productive year.

This season, aside from Rice, there hadn’t been many efforts by a wide receiver better than Hardman’s against the Chargers.

“I wanted to be the guy who made plays, keep drives alive,” Hardman said. “I wanted to score, but we got the win and that was the important thing.”

Hardman said he’ll welcome any playing time that comes his way. He’s had some big moments in the playoffs, including a 50-yard run against the Bills in 2021 and a total of three touchdowns. The regular-season finale told Hardman he’s ready for a heavier workload.

“That game showed me what I needed to know,” Hardman. “I got my wind up. They maybe forgot I can make a few plays. That was a little reminder, and now take it to the playoffs.”