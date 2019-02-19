Could China Lesso Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2128) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
Every investor in China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2128) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
China Lesso Group Holdings isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$14b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2128.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Lesso Group Holdings?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
China Lesso Group Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see China Lesso Group Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in China Lesso Group Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of China Lesso Group Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of HK$14b, that means insiders have a whopping HK$9.3b worth of shares in their own names. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.
General Public Ownership
With a 20% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 2128. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand China Lesso Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.
I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
