Could China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited's (HKG:383) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited (HKG:383) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

China Medical & HealthCare Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$2.3b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 383.

SEHK:383 Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Medical & HealthCare Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of China Medical & HealthCare Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:383 Income Statement, November 14th 2019

It looks like hedge funds own 9.0% of China Medical & HealthCare Group shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of China Medical & HealthCare Group