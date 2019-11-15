Could The China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

China Recycling Energy is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$5.2m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CREG.

NasdaqCM:CREG Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Recycling Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

China Recycling Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.9% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Recycling Energy's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:CREG Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

China Recycling Energy is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China Recycling Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.