Could The Citadel Group Limited's (ASX:CGL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in The Citadel Group Limited (ASX:CGL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Citadel Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$211m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CGL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Citadel Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Citadel Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 14% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Citadel Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Citadel Group is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Citadel Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of The Citadel Group Limited. Insiders have a AU$57m stake in this AU$211m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.