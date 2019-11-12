Could The Citicode Ltd. (SGX:5FH) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Citicode Ltd. (SGX:5FH) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of S$41m, Citicode is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 5FH.

See our latest analysis for Citicode

SGX:5FH Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Citicode?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Citicode might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SGX:5FH Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Citicode. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Citicode

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Citicode Ltd.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a S$25m stake in this S$41m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.