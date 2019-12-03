Could Civilian Satellites Provide a GPS Backup in Wartime?

From Popular Mechanics

The Pentagon is planning for the day when an adversary might disrupt or destroy the GPS network.



One alternative is enabling commercial satellites to act as a backup.

Commercial satellite operators may not like the idea of painting bullseyes on their multi-million dollar satellites.

The Pentagon’s Space Development Agency is concerned that America’s GPS satellite network could be disabled or destroyed in wartime. One possible alternative: using hundreds of civilian satellites to provide a wartime alternative, providing navigation to U.S. military forces. The plan, although viable, will be unlikely to find support among civilian satellite owners who don't want to see their expensive satellites turned into targets for enemy weapons.

According to C4ISRNet, the Space Development Agency wants to enlist future civilian satellites to help the Pentagon’s forces keep their edge in space. A future conflict with peer adversary—think China or Russia—would likely involve the use of anti-satellite weapons. In wartime, enemies might decide to attack America’s military satellites to make it difficult for U.S. forces to operate far from home. This might be desirable even if the U.S. retaliated by going after the adversary’s satellites, which isn't as critical because Russian or Chinese forces operate near their own borders.

The SDA thinks that commercial satellites, fitted to communicate their positions to one other in space, could form a backup global positioning system. A fleet of hundreds of satellites, all communicating with one another, could relay their positioning and timing data back and forth, and back down to the ground to U.S. forces. The system is analogous to the way cell phones use the location of nearby cell phone towers to determine their own position when GPS isn’t available, with commercial sats standing in for cell towers.

Satellites participating in the program would need some sort of crosslink to share data with other satellites, so this network would probably need to be built into the next generation of commercial American satellites. Something like SpaceX’s Starlink space-based internet network, consisting of up to 30,000 satellites , would provide lots of redundancy.

Commercial satellite operators may not like the idea. Outfitting a satellite with hardware to enable it to perform military missions will make it a target in wartime. The U.S. military will probably have to incentivize operators to accept the risk, likely in the form of business contracts. The Civil Air Reserve Fleet is a system in which major airlines agree to provide commercial passenger aircraft in wartime, in return for peacetime transportation contracts.

Likewise, the Pentagon could exchange satellite contracts—say, for ships at sea and overseas bases—in return for their use as a backup GPS system.

Source: C4ISRNet

