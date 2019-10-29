Could The COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (HKG:1199) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (HKG:1199) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports has a market capitalization of HK$20b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1199.

SEHK:1199 Ownership Summary, October 29th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COSCO SHIPPING Ports?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that COSCO SHIPPING Ports does have institutional investors; and they hold 31% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see COSCO SHIPPING Ports's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:1199 Income Statement, October 29th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in COSCO SHIPPING Ports. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of COSCO SHIPPING Ports

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.