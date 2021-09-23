Could COVID-19 precautions break the stigma and spread of lice? School nurses see promise

The treatment, and perception, of head lice may be changing as students return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long the bane of parents and school health providers, head lice has typically been viewed as an undesirable, itchy insect that spreads like wildfire within schools.

But new safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are upending those assumptions, according to The National Association of School Nurses.

Those safety measures also help limit the spread of lice, and school nurses are optimistic that cases will be lower this year.

“We have social distancing, doing a lot of hygiene, kids aren't sitting on top of each other on the floor anymore,” Linda Mendonça, president of the National Association of School Nurses, told USA TODAY. “They’re trying to keep kids separated.”

Those practices are showing that, contrary to popular belief, lice need close contact to spread. They cannot fly or jump, they can only crawl. And, Mendonça says, are more likely spread through actions like sharing a hairbrush.

Perhaps more importantly, new pandemic protocols are chipping away at social stigma, showing that policies that may have stigmatized kids are unnecessary.

Typically when a child was found with head lice, they were singled out and forced to leave class, Mendonça says. Most schools called the parent or guardian and didn't allow the child to return until it was gone. That made it seem like a “really bad thing.”

"I think ending those kind of practices will help decrease the stigma,” Mendonça said. “Certainly treat it, it's important, but that's it. It's not this horrible disease."

6/3/09 -- Kensington, MD, U.S.A -- Karen Franco of Advice on Lice checks Jamie Fanaroff, 11, for lice. Fanaroff is headed to summer camp and needs to be lice-free.

Ask HR: How should I address an employee showing signs of mental distress?

School news: An Oregon school staff member showed up to work in blackface. The employee was suspended.

Head louse are parasitic insects that latch on to hair, eyebrows or even eyelashes, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They feed on human blood, but are not known to spread diseases and die within one to two days if taken off of the body.

Story continues

The National Association of School Nurses, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC, have advocated abandoning old practices like whole classroom screenings, excluding kids from class and broad notification outside of parents or guardians. Those practices interrupt children's education and further absenteeism, the association believes.

Sports award: USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Soccer Player of the Year Tori DellaPeruta fueled by competitive spirit

School shooting: At least 2 injured in shooting at high school in Newport News, Virginia; suspect in custody

“It’s just dealing with the stigma around it that we are really trying to do,” Mendonça said. “To decrease that and to educate and not to be exclusionary around that in school with students, teachers and staff because they all get very nervous too.”

There are multiple ways to get rid of lice such as over the counter medications, home remedies and even businesses that exclusively remove lice. Over the counter treatments are the official public health recommendation.

If an adult or child gets head lice, they will have an itchy scalp, but they do not need to be excluded from work or school, according to Mendonça.

"Getting lice certainly can happen in schools, absolutely," she said. "But right now, with the mitigation strategies, I think it's helping decrease the risk of transmission in the classroom."

Follow Keira Wingate on Twitter: @KeiraRenee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID measures may have unintended benefit at schools: limiting lice