Could COVID-19 be prevented before it starts? Some researchers are looking for a way.

Finding a way to protect against COVID-19 would transform the fight against the coronavirus that has spread across the world since late last year.

Pharmaceutical companies and doctors have been hunting for drugs to treat COVID-19 and launched a major effort to develop a vaccine against it, but they haven't focused as much on therapies for preventing infection before or after someone is exposed to the virus that causes the disease.

"The idea of having a way of preventing the infection and/or symptoms remains a critical need," said Dr. Susanna Naggie, vice dean for clinical research and an associate professor at the Duke University School of Medicine.

That's why there was so much excitement over the drug hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump said he was taking for a while, to avoid infection with the virus. A study published last week found hydroxychloroquine failed to prevent infection. Other studies are ongoing, including some larger ones, that will confirm or contradict that finding.

When it comes to searching for a drug to prevent COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine has gotten most of the attention. But research is underway to look at other options that may be effective. More

Hydroxychloroquine has received the most scientific attention – undergoing more than 200 ongoing trials – both because it was one of the earliest drugs available to be considered and because Trump's support drove public interest.

Now that questions have been raised about its effectiveness, focus is slowly beginning to turn elsewhere, and trials of other approaches, from medications to mouthwashes, are beginning.

Even though some of those approaches already are well used, it will be months before scientists will know whether they can prevent COVID-19.

Turning focus elsewhere

The negative attention on hydroxychloroquine has made it much harder for researchers to get enough volunteers to complete trials of the drug, said Naggie, who is helping to lead one of the largest.

Naggie said her team had hoped to quickly get 15,000 health care workers to volunteer to take hydroxychloroquine and finish her study in five or six months. Instead, only about 800 have signed up, and she expects her study to take months longer.

Public opinion of the drug has suffered, she said, in response to the politics and observational studies such as one in The Lancet, which has since been retracted, that raised questions about its effectiveness and risks in patients very sick with COVID-19.

Her $50 million study, called Healthcare Worker Exposure Response and Outcomes, or HERO, will be useful to definitively answer the question about hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness for pre-exposure prevention, she said.

Other prevention approaches are likely to be added to the study in the hopes that one or more will eventually prove useful against the virus.

"The level of enthusiasm for something that is not hydroxychloroquine will be much higher," Naggie predicted. "The politicization of hydroxychloroquine, as well as the data that has come out in the inpatient setting, made a murky picture for this drug in particular."

More: A coronavirus vaccine could require you to get two shots. Here's why.

More: In the race for a coronavirus vaccine, can Operation Warp Speed avoid politics?

A prevention approach differs from a vaccine, though it may be useful in combination, Naggie said. A vaccine hopefully provides long-term protection; a prophylaxis could help in the case of an exposure, or ongoing risk, such as to a health care worker.

For the flu, for example, an annual vaccine is not 100% effective, though it can reduce risk of serious infection. Many people exposed to the flu are prescribed the antiviral Tamiflu to help limit the infection. In HIV, for which researchers have tried for decades to develop a vaccine, people at high risk for the infection can be prescribed the same drug cocktail for prevention as is used for treatment.