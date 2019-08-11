Could The Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE:CREATIVE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited (NSE:CREATIVE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'
Creative Peripherals and Distribution is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹823m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CREATIVE.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Creative Peripherals and Distribution?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Less than 5% of Creative Peripherals and Distribution is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.
Creative Peripherals and Distribution is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.
Insider Ownership Of Creative Peripherals and Distribution
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a ₹644m stake in this ₹823m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 19% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over CREATIVE. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
