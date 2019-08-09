Could CreditAccess Grameen Limited's (NSE:CREDITACC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in CreditAccess Grameen Limited (NSE:CREDITACC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

CreditAccess Grameen isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹72b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CREDITACC.

NSEI:CREDITACC Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CreditAccess Grameen?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that CreditAccess Grameen does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.9% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CreditAccess Grameen's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:CREDITACC Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

CreditAccess Grameen is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of CreditAccess Grameen

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.