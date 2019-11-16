Could Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.'s (BIT:CVAL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. (BIT:CVAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Credito Valtellinese is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €498m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CVAL.

View our latest analysis for Credito Valtellinese

BIT:CVAL Ownership Summary, November 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Credito Valtellinese?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Credito Valtellinese does have institutional investors; and they hold 39% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Credito Valtellinese, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

BIT:CVAL Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.3% of Credito Valtellinese. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Credito Valtellinese

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.