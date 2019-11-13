Could The CSMall Group Limited (HKG:1815) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of CSMall Group Limited (HKG:1815) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of HK$990m, CSMall Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1815.

See our latest analysis for CSMall Group

SEHK:1815 Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CSMall Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions own less than 5% of CSMall Group. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

SEHK:1815 Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CSMall Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of CSMall Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.