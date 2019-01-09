Could Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:2348) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2348) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of HK$2.2b, Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2348.

SEHK:2348 Ownership Summary January 9th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 17% of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings). This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SEHK:2348 Income Statement Export January 9th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings). We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.