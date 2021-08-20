Could Debt Demolish Your Retirement Dreams? 5 Tips To Prevent That

Benzinga Contributor
·4 min read

By Joshua Lewis

Maybe it’s an out-of-control credit card balance. Maybe it’s a mortgage payment or perhaps it’s mounting medical bills.

Regardless of the cause, debt is becoming a growing issue for older Americans, threatening to upend all of their retirement planning and transform their “Golden Years” into gloomy years.

The numbers are sobering. A Congressional Research Service report issued in 2019 found that 61.1% of households headed by someone 65 or older held some amount of debt in 2016. That was up dramatically from 37.8% in 1989.

The median debt for those older households was $31,050 and the average debt was $86,797. Each of those numbers was roughly three times the 1989 amount, even when factoring in inflation, the report said.

Anyone who has any debt at all knows that interest payments alone can carve a significant chunk out of your monthly budget that you would prefer to spend elsewhere. So, if you are in or near retirement, how can you go about reducing the debt that is frustrating your financial plans?

Here are a few suggestions:

  • Analyze and prioritize the debt. If you take a look at all of your debt, the highest interest you pay is likely on credit cards. That’s where your job begins. Determine which card has the highest interest rate, make it the priority and start paying down that card. Also, scrutinize anything with an adjustable rate and factor that into your priority list. Right now, with interest rates so low, adjustable rates are not a major issue. But in the next couple of years it’s possible that could change and they could become significant.

  • Start a debt snowball effect. Once you pay off a high-priority debt, you now have extra money in the monthly budget. Instead of splurging, take the amount that was being used on the debt you eliminated and add it to the amount you pay each month on another debt. This will accelerate paying off the second debt. As you knock off one debt after another, keep applying this principle to everything, including your mortgage.

  • Create a budget. It is important to know where your money is going and a budget can help you spot unnecessary expenses. Here’s an example: One of my clients wanted to pay off his mortgage before he retired, but struggled to make any extra payments. Then the pandemic happened and, as it dragged on, he and his wife discovered they had a large balance of extra cash in their checking account. Where did that money come from? When they began working on a budget, the answer to that question became clear. They previously had been spending $600 to $700 a month dining out, but with everything shut down that was no longer the case. Once we identified that “unknown” expense it became a simple decision; eat out less and pay off their mortgage or continue down the same path.

  • Spend wisely. As simple as it sounds, the more time we spend assessing a large and expensive purchase, the more likely we are to realize we can do without the item we had our hearts set on. Or we might discover that there are other, less costly options. Yes, two weeks in Hawaii sounds tempting, but perhaps a shorter vacation closer to home would be the wiser choice. In this case, you trade “instant gratification” for a long-term sense of stability.

  • Set goals. Most people need some type of motivation when it comes to the kinds of lifestyle changes that eliminating debt can require. That’s why it’s important to set attainable, tangible goals that will help you achieve your ultimate desired result. Also, monitor your progress. If you need to make changes as you go along, make them, but keep the big picture in mind as you do so.

Certainly, debt can seem overwhelming, and in some cases you may even need to consider delaying retirement until you get your finances where you want them.

But a fresh set of eyes can also help. After all, it’s difficult to be objective when we are knee deep in the weeds. A financial professional can help you sort through the different options, and assess your personal balance sheet to determine realistic timelines and dollar amounts that can go toward attacking that debt.

Then maybe the gloom can dissipate and the shine be restored to those “Golden Years.”

About Joshua Lewis

Joshua Lewis is an Investment Advisor Representative with Layman Lewis Financial Group, a firm that helps retirees and pre-retirees develop strategies to work towards their financial independence. Lewis has worked as a financial professional since 2012 and has a series 65 license as well as a life/health insurance license.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s no-jab-no-job order creates quandary for nursing homes

    Vaccine mandate should apply to all healthcare providers so workers who refuse vaccination won’t have a reason to change jobs within the industry.

  • Bitcoin Breaks $48K for First Time Since May

    "The institutional world is turning cautious on stocks and that is making cryptocurrencies look very attractive," said one analyst.

  • Biden is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt, the largest amount so far

    New forgiveness covers hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

  • Pandemic’s $16 Trillion Bill Will Come Due as Debt Surges: Fitch

    (Bloomberg) -- A blowout in government borrowing since the pandemic began will ultimately require spending cuts and higher taxes to get public finances back on track.That’s a lesson from economic history highlighted by James McCormack, Fitch’s global head of sovereign ratings, who said that even if austerity is not on the agenda right now, the bill to pay for the pandemic will come due.Governments around the world have rolled out about $16 trillion worth of fiscal measures to prevent economic co

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • He Built an $8.9 Billion Fortune. Then the Controversies Began.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bom Kim amassed a fortune at Coupang Inc., the Amazon of South Korea, that reached as much as $8.9 billion, and became the poster child of a new kind of wealth generation in the country: self-made riches from the technology world instead of the dynastic hoards of decades-old conglomerates.Much was made about how the new breed of titans was different, more willing to give back to society and more considerate of employees. Coupang, for example, promised staff and frontline workers a

  • Mexico Presses On With Plan to Pay Down Debt Using IMF Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he’ll seek central bank approval to use $12 billion in International Monetary Fund reserves to pay down debt, as he presses ahead with austerity. Lopez Obrador thanked bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon for being open to the idea of using the windfall, which is being transferred to the monetary authority from the IMF, to prepay liabilities. He declined to comment on Diaz de Leon’s prior remarks that the government m

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • T-Mobile is investigating a hack of 54 million people’s data — here’s what to do if you think your data was exposed

    The breach included customers' names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • 12 Essential Money Tips for Every Phase of Your Financial Life

    These money tips can be helpful no matter what place your in right now.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • U.S. cannabis insurers get ready to roll as federal legalization nears

    Insurers are quietly gearing up for a potential ten-fold increase in sales to the booming $17.6 billion-a-year cannabis industry as Congress inches closer to legalizing pot at the federal level. While 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, insurance for growers, testing labs and retailers is being held in check largely by strict federal laws that criminalize pot alongside heroin, methamphetamine and LSD. But the industry only wrote about $250 million in policies last year, insurance agents estimated for Reuters, with a handful of carriers offering limited property and liability coverage.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]