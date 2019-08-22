Could The Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE:DEEPAKNI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE:DEEPAKNI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Deepak Nitrite is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹37b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DEEPAKNI.

View our latest analysis for Deepak Nitrite

NSEI:DEEPAKNI Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Deepak Nitrite?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Deepak Nitrite does have institutional investors; and they hold 25% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Deepak Nitrite's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:DEEPAKNI Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Deepak Nitrite. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Deepak Nitrite

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.