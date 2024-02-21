Could this Denver-area townhome development impact traffic, schools? Here’s what to know

More housing could be coming to Denver, something residents believe would have a devastating impact on Lincoln County area schools and traffic.

D.R. Horton again submitted plans for a development, this time for 176 townhomes that would be located on North Ingleside Farm Road, near its intersection with N.C. 73, county planning department documents show.

The Texas-based company’s original proposal, submitted in August 2022, included nearly 300 apartments and 36,000 square feet of commercial space. Those plans were scrapped after residents balked about increased traffic at a January community involvement meeting.

According to county documents, the proposed development is an area designated as a “walkable neighborhood,” which allows up to two housing units per acre.

The concept plan includes attached townhouses at a density of six units per acre, county documents show, which is inconsistent with the Lincoln County Land Use Plan.

In August 2022, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to amend the county’s Unified Development Ordinance to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes, The Denver Citizen reported. The rule does not apply to townhouse developments.

If the rezoning request is approved the developer will be responsible for the following road improvements, according to county documents:

A two-phase traffic signal at the eastbound ramp to NC Highway 73 from South Ingleside Farm Road that allows the NC Highway 73 westbound traffic to remain freeflow.

An eastbound left turn lane with 100 feet of storage and a westbound right turn lane with 100 feet of storage along N.C. 73.

Concerns from residents

Increased traffic, school capacity and the townhomes being used as rental properties were among the concerns residents shared during a January community input session.

A traffic impact analysis submitted by the developer showed the site will generate 78 trips during the morning peak hours (7- 8 a.m.) and 97 trips during the afternoon peak hours (5-6 p.m.).

According to minutes from the January meeting, Lincoln County Schools told developers that “schools are approaching capacity limits” but “there is remaining capacity to serve the development.” Developers also referred to proposed plans to build a new middle school in eastern Lincoln County and use the existing building for another elementary school.

The developer is planning to sell the townhouses, but the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association would not place restrictions on whether property owners can lease their residences, D.R. Horton representatives told residents at the meeting.

The three-bedroom, two-bath townhouses would be between 1,700-1,800 square feet and include one-car garages, according to county documents. Prices are expected to start in the mid-300’s.

Recommendations from county staff

The planning staff was “not able to come to a consensus on a recommendation” for commissioners on whether to approve or deny the rezoning request, county documents show.

Instead officials were divided and provided recommendations for approving and disapproving the plans.

Staff said the proposal “is more than triple the recommended density of the land use plan and also more than triple the density of the surrounding developments.”

However, they also said: “The proposed development would offer an alternative housing option from single-family detached homes in an area where growth is expected.”

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., March 4 at the Lincoln County Administration Building, 353 N. Generals Blvd.