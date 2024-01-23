Could DeSantis amend Florida constitution to run in 2026? Not without a lot of help

One of the more interesting claims was that DeSantis might amend the Florida Constitution and enable himself to run for a third term in 2026.

Some states hold lifetime term limits for governors, but Florida isn’t one of them. Governors can serve any number of terms, so long as they don’t serve for more than two consecutive terms.

However, whether out of jest or simply out of touch, comments continued to insinuate that DeSantis could merely make up a new law to change all of that, with many pointing to an amendment passed in 2023 that “allowed” him to run for president while maintaining his seat as governor — despite the state’s resign-to-run law author stating the amendment was unnecessary.

So, what are the chances that DeSantis could amend the Florida Constitution and allow himself to run for governor again in 2026? Microscopic.

The governor does not have the power to alter the state’s constitution, so to accomplish this gargantuan task, he would need help. And a lot of it.

According to Article XI of the Florida Constitution, there are four ways that the document can be amended: A proposal by the legislature, a revision commission, an amendment by initiative or a constitutional convention.

Here’s a look at what those processes look like.

Proposal by legislature

Proposal by legislature is similar to how DeSantis was able to tack on an amendment to an election bill that “allowed” him to run for president while maintaining his status as governor. However, that was simply a bill; this would be amending the state constitution itself.

An amendment of a section of one or more articles, or the whole, has to be proposed by a joint resolution and agreed to by three-fifths of the membership of each house of the legislature.

Constitution Revision Commission

Another way the state constitution can be amended is through a revision committee. Section 2 of Article XI establishes a 37-member revision commission that convenes every 20 years to examine the state constitution, hold public hearings and file any proposals with the custodian of records.

The revision commission is made up of the attorney general of the state, 15 members selected by the governor, nine members selected by the speaker of the House, nine members selected by the Senate, three members selected by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court and one member designated by the governor who will serve the commission as its chair.

The next revision commission is slated for 2037.

Amendment through initiative

Every voter is likely familiar with the third way the Florida Constitution can be amended — initiative. Section 3 of Article XI allows citizens to propose an amendment to the constitution by filing a petition containing a copy of the proposed revision or amendment to the custodian of state record. The petition needs to be signed by a number of electors and voters before it can officially be filed.

Section 5 outlines the election process invoked through initiative. First, the proposal will be submitted to electors and filed into record. Proposals must be submitted by Feb. 1 in the same year as the general election.

The legislature will then provide a report on the probable financial impact of the proposal before it is published in one newspaper of general circulation in each county where a newspaper is published.

Voters are then able to vote on the amendment during the general election. Amendments and revisions require at least 60% of the electors voting on the measure.

Constitutional convention

Calling a constitutional convention is another way citizens can propose a change to the constitution. A petition signed by electors and voters must again be filed with the custodian of state record before proceeding.

Once the petition has been filed, state electors will vote on whether a constitutional convention should be held. If a majority of electors vote in favor of the motion, members selected from the state electors will convene a constitutional convention to consider proposals ahead of the next general election.

Could DeSantis run for Florida governor again?

DeSantis could technically run for a third term, but not in 2026. The Florida Constitution says, "No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term."

