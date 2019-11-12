Could Dialog Semiconductor Plc's (ETR:DLG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Dialog Semiconductor is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €3.0b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DLG.

XTRA:DLG Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dialog Semiconductor?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Dialog Semiconductor does have institutional investors; and they hold 66% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dialog Semiconductor's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:DLG Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dialog Semiconductor. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dialog Semiconductor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.