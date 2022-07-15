‘Could have died’: Teens accused of attacking U.S. Army vet in north Charlotte arrested, police say

Two teens and a 12-year-old have been arrested after a U.S. Army veteran told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police that he was attacked by a group of teens just before midnight Tuesday in north Charlotte.

The victim said he got into an argument with one of the teens.

The man said the boy followed him to a gas station, then to a dark road on Dalton Avenue near North Tryon Street. That was where he said he was violently attacked by the teen and two others.

“I could’ve died right there on the spot, or I would’ve died in the street bleeding from the head,” Paul Withrow told Channel 9.

Withrow said he doesn’t know the three teens who left him bruised and battered. Doctors had to put five staples in his head due to the injuries.

“One of them, the little short one, he gets off the bicycle and takes his seat off and comes and hits me,” Withrow said. “Hit me in the head with the bicycle seat.”

Withrow told police the teens got away with his bike, bags, cellphone and keys.

He’s thankful officers found him in the street and took him to a hospital.

Withrow learned officers tracked down his stolen bike, but the other items have not been recovered.

“The material stuff that they took from my bicycle, the keys to my car, my telephone, everything in that little personal bag,” Withrow said.

Then on Friday, police said two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

The grandfather of four hope detectives can track down his bags and that the teens are held responsible for his physical and emotional pain.

“I want them stopped,” Withrow said. “If they do it to me, they’ll do it to someone else.”

Withrow is still waiting to get his bike back from the police. He said officers told him it’s being processed as evidence.

Call police if you have any information about the case.

