What could be discussed during the Buffalo Mayoral debate
We look at some of the issues that will likely come up during the Mayoral debate.
We look at some of the issues that will likely come up during the Mayoral debate.
Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.
The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.
The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.
Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system.Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards — overseeing West Point, Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy — demanding they resign by 6pm or face termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market
The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.
There’s no end to the Arizona audit in sight. But with other Trump backers looking to take up audits of their own, some are ready to just call it a win.View Entire Post ›
Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.
Biden has been battered by Afghanistan, COVID and the economy. The next few weeks are crucial in his quest to reboot and reinvest in America.
After Fahima, 30, stepped off a plane at Dulles international airport in Virginia on Aug. 26th, she asked an immigration official what would happen to her next. Like many among the thousands of Afghans who were hurriedly evacuated by the U.S. military from Afghanistan last month, Fahima is now facing an uncertain future in the United States. "I was a little confused," Fahima said through an interpreter.
An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Now, after 40 years of growth that transformed China into the world's factory but left a gulf between a wealthy elite and the poor majority, the party is promising to spread prosperity more evenly and is pressing private companies to pay for social welfare and back Beijing’s ambition to become a global technology competitor.
The Sept. 18 rally, dubbed "Justice for J6," aims to support the Jan. 6 riot and demand "justice" for suspected rioters charged in the insurrection.
YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) -The detained leader of a separatist group in Nigeria has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was illegally transferred from Kenya to Nigeria and demanding he be freed and allowed to go to Britain, according to media reports citing legal documents. Nnamdi Kanu, who holds British citizenship, leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group which campaigns for secession in part of southeastern Nigeria. Nigerian authorities have labelled the group a terrorist organisation.
How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad
Col Mamady Doumbouya is a former French soldier who has fought in countries from Somalia to Afghanistan.
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement Wednesday apologizing to Afghans for fleeing Kabul on the day the Taliban entered the capital city, calling it "the most difficult decision" of his life.Why it matters: Ghani's decision to flee Kabul and seek asylum in the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 15 precipitated the collapse of the Afghan government. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn a White House address the day afte
Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report.
CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no
A little over a week ago, Magnachip Semiconductor was notified by the US Treasury Department that it had identified national security risks in the Delaware chip company's proposed US$1.4 billion sale to Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital. Soon after, the department would recommend US President Joe Biden block the deal. This new focus on "non-notified transactions" illustrates how comprehensively the US is trying to limit China's opportunities to obtain Americans' personal data and int
Afghanistan War veteran and former New York congressional candidate Kyle Van De Water died suddenly on Tuesday, according to local officials.
The Biden administration is asking a number of Trump-era holdovers on advisory boards at academies like West Point to resign or be removed.