‘I Could Easily Kill Them’: Terrified Doctors Sound Alarm on Coronavirus

When President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the 2019 novel coronavirus on Friday, he dangled billions in new federal aid to address a cascading pandemic.

But local doctors from Oklahoma City to New York to Lansing, Michigan, have been sounding the alarm in recent days about the lack of communication—as well as supplies—they’ve received from federal and other authorities.

In other words, cash alone won’t solve the problem.

Communication from the top through the local level about everything from testing to supplies is “almost non-existent,” said Farhan Bhatti, a family physician who runs a non-profit clinic in Lansing. Bhatti serves on the board of the Committee to Protect Medicare, a self-described public advocacy and grassroots lobbying group that works “to persuade elected officials to support health care for all Americans.”

“The president himself is patting himself on the back for finally taking it seriously,” Bhatti told The Daily Beast. “But we have not yet seen the impact of that trickle down to the physicians who are on the front lines of seeing patients.”

Perhaps the greatest scandal in a deeply troubled federal response to the outbreak has been a mix of inability and unwillingness to test patients for the deadly disease. Little about the president’s press conference, where he denied any responsibility for what his own infectious disease expert has called “a failing” on the testing front, seemed likely to change that soon.

Trump Shakes Everyone’s Hands at Coronavirus Press Conference—Ignoring CDC Guidelines

“The coronavirus tests are basically being approved or disapproved by local county health departments, but it is already the case that there are more people we want to test than enough to test them—so the county health department is having to decide who gets tested and who doesn’t,” Bhatti said. “The farther out that you go, as you get into more rural communities, the problem is even more exacerbated.”

“We don’t really know the extent to which the virus is actually spreading,” he added. “There’s really no guidelines or consensus yet for who to test, when to test, and how to test them in a way that protects public safety.”

The latest numbers from the Associated Press on Friday afternoon put the confirmed novel coronavirus case count in the United States at 1,323, with at least 38 deaths.

One doctor based in Oklahoma City, who asked to remain anonymous because she was not cleared to speak to the press and did not want to draw undue attention to her local clinic, told The Daily Beast on Friday that she had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and had not been tested, despite the fact that she treats high-risk patients.

“I have a minimal cough, some body aches, some fatigue and chills—but no fever, no runny nose, and I can suppress my cough,” said the doctor. “If I don’t take care of my patients, it creates a huge problem, but if this is COVID-19, I could easily kill them, no matter how well I wash my hands.”

“I am a physician whose patients are mostly very elderly with lots of complicated medical problems,” continued the doctor. “They are all at high risk of dying. I am not a high priority person to test, by most standards, but I desperately want to be tested, for the sake of my patients.”

To be clear, she said she had not tried to get a test herself but knows she does not fit the criteria, especially because she does not have a fever or serious cough.

“How am I supposed to know whether to disrupt our whole clinic?” she said. “Who will take care of people when the providers get sick?”

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial in Fremont, Michigan, said he had five patients on Thursday night he would have liked to test. But they did not meet current CDC criteria for having either traveled, been exposed to a confirmed case, or become seriously ill with other respiratory infections ruled out.

“In any other year, I’d say ‘no big deal,’ but in this case, I had to have a conversation with each of them about the fact that we don’t have testing,” he told The Daily Beast.

“One of those patients had a spouse at home with lung disease,” added Davidson. “Obviously if there was an abundance of tests, I would have swabbed every one of them.”