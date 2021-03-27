You could eat 453 servings of strawberries and still not have an effect from pesticides

Sheah Rarback
Like most registered dietitians, I have spent a good part of my professional like providing reasons, tips and encouragement about eating more fruits and vegetables.

Michelle Obama has rejoined the food improvement movement with her delightful Netflix show “Waffles + Mochi”. We are all working hard to get more produce into the American diet.

Not surprisingly, I get annoyed when a group with a national platform does anything to discourage fruit and vegetable intake.

I am talking about the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) dirty dozen. Each year, this group puts out a list of conventional produce with the highest amounts of measured pesticide. EWG gets its data from the USDA and EPA testing programs.

These agencies identify an allowable level of residue for no health risk, based on toxicological evaluation. And for added safety, any residue present is 100 times smaller than the smallest amount that could have a negative health benefit.

A very cool calculator at www.safefruitsandveggies.com spells out how much of any conventional fruit one would have to eat to have an issue. Strawberries are usually at the top of the dirty dozen. According to the calculator, I could eat 453 servings of strawberries in one day, without any effect, even if the strawberries had the highest pesticide residue recorded by USDA.

Only about 10% of Americans eat the daily recommended five cups of fruits and vegetables. Research has shown that fear-based messages have a greater impact on low-income Americans and could dissuade them from produce purchases.

Organic produce is fine and if it fits your budget and beliefs, go for it. Non organic is also fine and safe. Don’t plan your diet from a headline. Even the EWG states “whether organic or conventionally grown, fruits and vegetables are critical components of a healthy diet.”

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami. Write to her at srarback@hotmail.com

