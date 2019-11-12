Could Edison International's (NYSE:EIX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Edison International is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$24b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EIX.

View our latest analysis for Edison International

NYSE:EIX Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Edison International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Edison International does have institutional investors; and they hold 85% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Edison International's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:EIX Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Edison International is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Edison International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.