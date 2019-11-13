Could The Eicher Motors Limited (NSE:EICHERMOT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Eicher Motors Limited (NSE:EICHERMOT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Eicher Motors has a market capitalization of ₹583b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EICHERMOT.

NSEI:EICHERMOT Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eicher Motors?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of Eicher Motors. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Eicher Motors's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:EICHERMOT Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Eicher Motors. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Eicher Motors

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.