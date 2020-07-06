Could The Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of AU$1.6b, Elders is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Elders.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elders?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Elders. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Elders, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Elders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Yarra Funds Management Limited with 6.2% of shares outstanding. Perpetual Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.0% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Mark Allison, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to his name

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 19 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.