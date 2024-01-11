How could elected officials improve life in southwestern Illinois? Send us your thoughts

The Belleville News-Democrat wants to hear from you about how elected officials could improve life in southwestern Illinois.

The BND is eager to hear what you care about to help us cover the 2024 election, most importantly, the Republican primary in the 12th Congressional District between incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost and his challenger Darren Bailey, a former state senator. We’ll also use your responses as a source of ideas for other coverage throughout the election year.

We know major national issues include things like the economy, immigration and abortion. But what are the local issues you want your representatives to tackle?

You can reach the BND newsroom at any time by emailing newsroom@bnd.com or calling our tips line at 618-239-2500.