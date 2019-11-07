Could Ellex Medical Lasers Limited's (ASX:ELX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (ASX:ELX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Ellex Medical Lasers is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$86m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ELX.

View our latest analysis for Ellex Medical Lasers

ASX:ELX Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ellex Medical Lasers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Ellex Medical Lasers does have institutional investors; and they hold 27% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ellex Medical Lasers, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:ELX Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ellex Medical Lasers. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Ellex Medical Lasers

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.