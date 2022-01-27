"Could endanger others": Oath Keepers leader denied bail on Capitol riot sedition charge

Yacob Reyes
·2 min read

A federal judge ordered Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to remain jailed Wednesday until trial on charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The judge said the most prominent far-right figure charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection had access to weapons and his alleged "continued advocacy for violence against the federal government" gave credence to prosecutors' view that, if released, Rhodes could endanger others.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson expressed concern in the 17-page detention order that Rhodes could be a flight risk, noting the Oath Keepers co-founder had installed "elaborate escape tunnels" in his backyard.

  • "The evidence shows Defendant orchestrated a large-scale attack on the federal government with the purpose of intimidating, by violence, federal officials and disrupting official governmental proceedings incident to the transfer of power in the Executive Branch following a national election," the judge added.

"On balance, the evidence in the record overall indicates Defendant's release could endanger the safety and wellbeing of others. This factor weighs in favor of detention ... [Rhodes' alleged] authoritative role in the conspiracy, access to substantial weaponry, and ability to finance any future insurrection, combined with his continued advocacy for violence against the federal government."

Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson

The big picture: The Oath Keepers leader, whose full name is Elmer Stewart Rhodes, has been detained since his arrest by the FBI earlier this month. He's charged with seditious conspiracy.

  • The indictment alleges that following the 2020 presidential election, Rhodes "conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force .... the transfer of presidential power."

  • During the attack, Rhodes allegedly went to the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and told his followers to meet him at the Capitol. Oath Keepers members then marched "in a 'stack' formation" and made their way into the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

What to watch: Rhodes' lawyers said they will appeal the judge's decision, per the Washington Post.

Read the judge's order in full, via DocumentCloud:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt Capitol rioter pleads guilty

    Robert Packer, who had other Nazi material at his home, admits a minor trespassing charge..

  • Deputy AG: DOJ investigating fake Trump electors

    Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is investigating fake electors supporting former President Trump during the 2020 presidential election. Fake documents were sent to the National Archives in December alleging electors for the Electoral College supported Trump in seven states President Biden had won."We've received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those and I...

  • Eight Tips for Planning the Perfect Post-Vaccination Vacation

    After a year in lockdown, it's time to start traveling again. Here's how to make the most of your first trip.

  • Big Four and More: UNC grinds out needed win

    Updates from UNC, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest and more North Carolina college sports programs

  • 'Lies through her teeth every single day': Ron DeSantis hits back at Jen Psaki for comments about Florida schools

    "Obviously they have got a lot of other problems, let's just be honest," DeSantis said of the Biden administration. "This has not been a great show over the last year."

  • Victorville gym owner agrees to plead guilty, pay damages for his part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Jacob Lewis is one of more than 700 people who have been charged so far for participating in the Capitol riot that left five people dead and dozens injured.

  • Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes ordered detained pending trial in Jan. 6 sedition conspiracy

    Prosecutors said continuing detention was necessary because the former Army paratrooper was a flight risk who posed a continuing danger to the public.

  • Clarifying the Electoral Count Act

    A group of Republican and Democratic senators are working to reform the way elections are certified.

  • Lawyer for former Kansas AG Kline’s group tried to deliver fake electors in Michigan

    The Michigan attorney general wants federal prosecutors to investigate Republicans who submitted fake certificates after the 2020 presidential election.

  • Police arrest Merced man wanted on felony warrant for multiple sexual assault charges

    Officers originally took two separate reports regarding the continuous sexual abuse of children on April 9, 2021.

  • Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dies by Suicide at Age 26

    Hudson was one of Michael Madsen's five children

  • South Carolina man sentenced to 44 months in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to assault for his involvement in the riot and was sentenced to 44 months in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Letters to the Editor: Bottled water from a drought-stricken forest — how is this allowed?

    Readers express outrage that the federal government is allowing a private company to divert and sell water from the San Bernardino Mountains.

  • As experts warn of 'unfinished learning' due to COVID-19, here are tips to help kids cope

    As the coronavirus pandemic upends a third consecutive school year, Adam Solovoy, of Chicago, said learning loss due to the pandemic is something he has witnessed firsthand in his two daughters, ages 10 and 9. "When they do take the standardized testing that they take every year, their scores were, in certain areas, behind where they were supposed to be," said Solovoy, whose daughters have gone through a mix of school closures, remote and in-person learning since March 2020. Nationwide, children are scoring about 9 to 11 percentile points lower in math and 3 to 7 percentile points lower in reading compared to historic averages, according to studies led by Karyn Lewis, Ph.D., a senior research scientist for NWEA, a nonprofit organization focused on education policy.

  • U.S. judge keeps Oath Keepers founder Rhodes in jail ahead of sedition trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, should remain in jail while he awaits trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in Plano, Texas, is expected to be appealed to a higher court. Johnson's decision followed a two-hour court hearing on Monday in which prosecutors asked Johnson to keep Rhodes behind bars, saying he is dangerous and could try to flee the country.

  • Bisexual People Are Facing a Public Health Crisis. Experts Share Why Better Representation Could Help

    Bi+ people often face stigma and rejection, which can take a toll on health—but seeing people from the bisexual+ community thriving on-screen can help.

  • Prosecutors Used ‘Game of Thrones’ Quote to Prove Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter Had Criminal Intent

    Jeremiah Caplinger pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2021 to one count of stepping on, climbing, removing or injuring property on U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ahead of Caplinger’s sentencing next month, newly-filed court documents obtained by Variety reveal that prosecutors in the case used a famous quote from the HBO fantasy series “Game […]

  • The Rise of the Crypto Mayors

    JACKSON, Tenn. — Scott Conger, mayor of Jackson,, campaigned on a modest promise to improve local infrastructure. He planned to build sidewalks, open a senior center and repair the aging stormwater disposal system in his city of 68,000, about halfway between Nashville and Memphis. But as he begins his fourth year in office, Conger, 38, has adopted a new favorite cause: cryptocurrencies. He has pledged to give city employees the option of converting their paychecks into Bitcoin and has outlined p

  • Netanyahu still interested in plea after talks collapse

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still interested in a plea deal even after his negotiations with outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit broke down, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue tell me.Why it matters: Netanyahu’s corruption trial is about to enter a critical phase with several key witnesses expected to appear in court in the coming weeks. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Netanyahu had hoped to reach a deal befo

  • Apple grabs record China market share

    Apple has become the top-selling smartphone vendor in China for the first time in six years.That's according a report by industry experts on Wednesday (January 26).Counterpoint Research said two key factors helped Apple in the fourth quarter: the impact of U.S. sanctions on major competitor Huawei, and a lower starting price in China.Year-on-year, Huawei saw a drop of 68% in its unit sales, while Apple's jumped by nearly a half. The U.S. giant's success coincided with the release of the iPhone 13.The new model helped Apple reach a record smartphone market share of 23%.Its unit sales volume grew almost a third even as total smartphone sales fell in China.The last time Apple was China's top-selling smartphone brand was in late 2015 - just after it launched its iPhone 6. Over last year as a whole, Apple smartphone sales in China ranked behind only local brands Vivo and Oppo.