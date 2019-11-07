Could The Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Enerplus isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of CA$1.9b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ERF.

TSX:ERF Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enerplus?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 67% of Enerplus. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Enerplus's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:ERF Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Enerplus is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Enerplus

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.