Could The Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Enterprise Bancorp is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$404m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Enterprise Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enterprise Bancorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Enterprise Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Enterprise Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Enterprise Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Kenneth Ansin is the largest shareholder with 10.0% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and George Duncan holds about 3.5% of the company stock. George Duncan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. In addition, we found that John Clancy, the CEO has 1.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Enterprise Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$404m, and insiders have US$100m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 49% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Enterprise Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors.

