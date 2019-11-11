Could The Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$249m, Entravision Communications is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EVC.

Check out our latest analysis for Entravision Communications

NYSE:EVC Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Entravision Communications?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 58% of Entravision Communications. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Entravision Communications's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:EVC Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It would appear that 5.1% of Entravision Communications shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.