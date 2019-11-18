Could The Eolus Vind AB (publ) (STO:EOLU B) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Eolus Vind AB (publ) (STO:EOLU B) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Eolus Vind is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr2.6b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EOLU B.

See our latest analysis for Eolus Vind

OM:EOLU B Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eolus Vind?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Eolus Vind already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 16% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Eolus Vind's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:EOLU B Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Eolus Vind. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Eolus Vind

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.