Could The Exel Composites Oyj (HEL:EXL1V) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Exel Composites Oyj (HEL:EXL1V) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €51m, Exel Composites Oyj is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EXL1V.

Check out our latest analysis for Exel Composites Oyj

HLSE:EXL1V Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Exel Composites Oyj?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Exel Composites Oyj already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 67% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Exel Composites Oyj's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

HLSE:EXL1V Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Exel Composites Oyj. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Exel Composites Oyj

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.