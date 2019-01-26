Could ExxonMobil Corporation Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest energy companies in the world, but it has fallen on hard times lately. Despite a few ups and downs along the way, the stock has basically gone nowhere for a decade. However, management has plans to do something about that, and it could lead to much better days for the company and its investors. Could ExxonMobil Corporation really be a millionaire maker stock?

The big plans

Exxon is investing in its future today and will continue to do so for the next several years. The plans are big, too, with the diversified energy giant intending to spend as much as $30 billion a year on capital investments through 2025. The projects span across the company's entire footprint, from upstream drilling to downstream refining and chemicals.

On the upstream side, Exxon is working in three main areas. The first is onshore U.S. energy production. Between the second and third quarters, progress here led to a sequential increase in production, the first increase in a couple of years. It was a nice sign that progress is being made on the big-picture plan. The next projects in the lineup are longer term and include offshore oil drilling in areas like Guyana and Brazil as well as liquified natural gas development in places like Mozambique.

Downstream, meanwhile, should see development and investment across the world. For example, the diversified energy giant has notable plans to increase refining and chemical production in Asia and in the United States. One key goal of these efforts is to move up the value chain, so Exxon is producing products for which it can charge more money. It expects these investments to be highly profitable as well, providing returns of 15% to 20%.

Most important, though, is that Exxon has the financial strength to see these projects through no matter what happens with the volatile price of oil. That's because it is working off a rock-solid foundation on its balance sheet, where long-term debt makes up about 10% of its capital structure. So, even though oil prices recently fell into yet another bear market, Exxon hasn't stopped working on its long-term goals.

How big of a deal is this?