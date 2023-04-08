'You could feel the stress and terror': Inside Fukushima's abandoned hospitals, where the wounded rushed to evacuate after the nearby nuclear plant melted down
Fukushima hospitals were flooded with victims after the devastating earthquake and tsunami of 2011.
Now, 12 years later they sit abandoned, providing a frozen snapshot of what it must have been like.
Some areas are pristine while others convey a chaotic rush to evacuate after the nuclear plant's meltdown.
Urban explorer Bob Thissen and crew recently explored two abandoned hospitals near the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant that was hit by a massive tsunami in 2011, causing damage and eventual meltdown. His documentation is a stunning time capsule inside one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's East Coast. It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, triggering a massive tsunami that swept over the region and killed more than 18,000 people. The first victims of the devastating event were rushed to nearby hospitals like this one.
Hospitals in the area also served as temporary housing for the thousands of people whose homes were destroyed. Here's a hospital cafeteria with equipment, tables, and chairs untouched since the disaster.
Twelve years later, mattresses remain on the floor showing where people found refuge in the hours and days after the natural disaster.
Little did the victims and their caretakers know they would soon have to evacuate again, as the towering tsunami crashed over the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant flooding all the backup generators, causing them to overheat.
Two of the reactors exploded on March 12 and 14, sending plumes of radioactive material into the air. "I can only imagine how hard it must be to evacuate a hospital with patients who are in need of constant care," Thissen told Insider.
Here you can see remnants of the chaotic rush to evacuate. Patients left their unmade beds with no intention of returning. They left personal items and medical equipment behind.
A third explosion on March 15 released more radiation, and the nuclear disaster continued to unfold over the next several days. Eventually the government would evacuate everyone within a 30-km (19-mile) radius of the nuclear plant.
Wheelchairs were left abandoned in many parts of the hospitals, Thissen said, showing how quickly injured people had to flee.
"You could feel the stress and terror people had while exploring these places. People were in a rush and left in a hurry," Thissen said. "Many, if not all, personal belongings were still lying in the abandoned hospital."
"In contrast to Chernobyl where people immediately began to steal items, Fukushima is some kind of time capsule," Thissen said. "Everything is still standing like it was abandoned in 2011."
Posters and documents can still be found in the abandoned hospitals, like these signs about germs and personal hygiene.
After years of cleanup and examination of radiation levels, the government has deemed many areas near the power plant "stable" and safe to visit for short periods of time, like these hospitals. But many have yet to return, leaving the preserved equipment, sheets, and beds shown here untouched.
While many places remain clean and intact just as they were in 2011, there are some areas where you can see evidence of wild animals roaming around in the trash or causing destruction in the buildings.
Thissen said it's important to show the public these images. "It shows the reality, tragedy, and consequences of the nuclear disaster. It's not the first and will not be the last nuclear accident," he said. "Human technology is not perfect and we're not invincible."
These hospitals are, "a part of history, which would be forgotten if nobody documented them," Thissen said. "Abandoned places are often monumental and should be a museum, but there's simply no money to maintain, open, or renovate these places, so they get forgotten."
Thissen and his crew have visited Fukushima four times to document what people left behind as they fled for their lives. This video shows him and his crew exploring more of Fukushima's hospitals and the surrounding area.
Other abandoned, hidden, and forgotten parts of the world Thissen and his crew have explored include Cold War bunkers in Italy and a naval ship graveyard in France, all of which you can see on their YouTube page "Exploring the Unbeaten Path."
Read the original article on Business Insider