Could Fernheizwerk Neukölln Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FHW) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat?

Could Fernheizwerk Neukölln Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FHW) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

In this case, Fernheizwerk Neukölln likely looks attractive to investors, given its 3.5% dividend yield and a payment history of over ten years. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Fernheizwerk Neukölln for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 59% of Fernheizwerk Neukölln's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Fernheizwerk Neukölln's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Fernheizwerk Neukölln's dividend payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €1.30 in 2009, compared to €1.60 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.1% a year over that time.

Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think is seriously impressive.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Fernheizwerk Neukölln has grown its earnings per share at 6.0% per annum over the past five years. The rate at which earnings have grown is quite decent, and by paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends, the company is striking a reasonable balance between reinvestment and returns to shareholders.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Fernheizwerk Neukölln's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Fernheizwerk Neukölln's payout ratio is within normal bounds. Earnings growth has been limited, but we like that the dividend payments have been fairly consistent. In summary, we're unenthused by Fernheizwerk Neukölln as a dividend stock. It's not that we think it is a bad company; it simply falls short of our criteria in some key areas.